FACT CHECK | A new study of historical temperature fluctuations on Earth’s surface does not reveal a „climate fraud“. Current climate change is human-induced and is happening very fast

„At the very least, this confirms once again that the apocalyptic scenarios that the international climate lobby tirelessly builds are pure nonsense. Climate change has been a part of the Earth since its existence. It cannot be controlled, let alone stopped and directed in the direction desired by fanatics and lobbyists,“ the portal added.

According to Facebook, the Uued Uudised article has been shared at least 33 times.

Facts The study published in Science found that the Earth’s temperature has fluctuated more than previously thought over the past 485 million years. However, this does not prove that current human-induced global warming does not exist.

Instead, the study shows that current global warming is occurring at an unprecedented rate.

Human-induced climate change is a scientific fact .

A stable climate is essential for human civilization to function.

Past high temperatures do not prove that current global warming does not exist

Quite the opposite – the study proves once again that the current global warming is happening faster than ever before and it is not a natural change.

The article cited in the Uued Uudised article was published in September in the scientific journal Science, in which scientists studied the Earth’s temperature changes over the past 485 million years. The authors confirmed what was previously known, that global temperatures have been much higher in the past than they are now.

However, this result does not prove modern global warming is a „climate hoax“. Instead, the study concludes that temperatures are currently rising faster than at any other period studied over the past 485 million years. The study also found that higher temperatures have been linked to higher atmospheric carbon dioxide, or CO2, levels throughout the period studied, which is consistent with current scientific understanding of the causes of climate change.

Lead author Emily J. Judd told USA Today: „I’ve seen quite a bit of misinformation crop up surrounding our paper, particularly the claim that we − humans − have nothing to worry about, with respect to climate change, since the Earth has been warmer for much of the last half-billion years. I cannot stress enough how reductive and problematic this viewpoint is“.