FACT CHECK | Germany’s largest energy source is wind. Showing the share of wind energy in total primary energy demand is deliberately misleading

The same claim has been spread by various German-language channels over the past few weeks. For example, it was spread in the Facebook group „The Conservatives / Die Konservativen“ on January 11th.

Facts In Germany, 33% of electricity was produced from wind power in 2024, making it the country’s largest energy source.

Calculating the entire energy demand through primary energy (e.g. the claimed 3.2% for wind power) is a misleading metric because it does not take into account the large energy losses that occur when processing fossil fuels. There are no such large losses in renewable energy.

More primary energy is needed to produce electricity from fossil fuels because, unlike renewable resources, a very large part of the energy is lost during their processing.

Wind energy is classified as renewable energy because, unlike fossil fuels such as coal or oil, it is a renewable and fuel-free natural resource.

According to the German Federal Statistical Office ( Destatis ), the share of renewable energy in Germany’s electricity production was 63.4% in the third quarter of 2024. Wind energy accounted for 24.7% of total production in the same period. This is the most recent publicly available data.

According to the German Foreign Ministry , the share of renewable energy in Germany’s net public production in 2024 was 62.7%. Wind energy produced a total of 136.4 TWh last year, accounting for 33% of total production.

Electricity production from coal, however, fell: lignite production fell by 8.4% to 71.1 TWh, and coal production by 27.6% to 24.2 TWh.

Thus, the largest share of electricity in the entire German electricity industry is produced from wind energy. The share of fossil fuels is gradually but steadily falling.

Contrary statements about the German energy system are frequent, but they are not true. Germany has not increased its share of fossil fuels in recent years. Germany also does not import a significant part of its electricity from abroad (only around 6% in 2024), and the price of electricity has become cheaper in recent years.

Primary energy vs final energy

Showing the share of renewable energy (such as wind and solar) in total primary energy is misleading. It does not reflect the real extent of the energy transition. The actual energy demand of a country (such as Germany) and the primary energy production are not the same.