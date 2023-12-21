LEADER | US Congress, help Ukraine fight for our common freedom!*(2)
Honoured congressmen of the United States,
This newspaper is writing to you at the behest of the people of Estonia. We extend you our gratitude for being the beacon of democracy for the world and standing for freedom, liberty, and the rule of law all over the globe. Estonia is happy to be a faithful ally with you.
Nowhere else is the peaceful world order more under threat than in Ukraine, which Russia has been attacking with full force for two years now. The Ukrainian brave soldiers and the whole population have shown extraordinary courage and determination to fight for their freedom. They are sacrificing the best of their soldiers. They are suffering under daily bombardments of Russian missiles and drones.
They are doing it not only for their own sake, but their efforts also help to keep other freedom-loving people safe from the Russian military machine. Were Ukraine to lose this uneven and unfair fight, Vladimir Putin’s senseless military aggression would only gain confidence and strength.
From the massacres of Bucha to the deportation of thousands of children we have been witnessing what the world of Russian dominion looks like. Russian oppression is an antidote to everything that you Americans and we Estonians hold dear. Freedom and democracy are not to be taken for granted but should be, if necessary, fought for.
Just as we stood shoulder to shoulder with you and the allies after the terrorist attacks of 9/11 in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Estonian people have been helping the Ukrainians to defeat the Russian savagery. Our military has donated extensive weapons to the frontline and our people have given their last savings to the refugees.
However, we see dark clouds rising over the horizon. The Ukrainians are holding ground but are increasingly lacking the resources to withstand the ever-increasing masses of the Russian hordes. They have all the bravery and skills but are short of heavy weapons and ammunition.
We cannot afford to lose here. It is much more than the fate of a country and a nation at stake. In Ukraine we are fighting for nothing less than freedom of the continent and for democracy. We have all the power to prevail.
Unfortunately, it seems to be the Kremlin who has the upper hand right now. It has turned the whole of Russia into a war economy. It has shown to have no mercy for its own soldiers in a quest to impose tyranny over its neighbours, and farther.
From the global South to the Far East, from the heartlands of Europe to the Arab countries, the world is watching. It is a pivotal moment for democracy.
The crucial battle is now fought on American soil, in the chambers of the Congress. Ukraine is waiting for the tens of billions of dollars earmarked for its armed forces. Please, do not let Putin get the moral and material victory. Please, do not hold the funds hostage of your internal differences.
The Ukrainians can beat the monster, but not barehanded. They need weapons. And together we will win. Freedom will.
--
* JUHTKIRI | USA kongress, aita ukrainlastel võidelda ühise vabaduse eest!
Koostasime ingliskeelse pöördumise USA kongressi poole, mis ei suuda praegu sisemise kemplemise tõttu leppida kokku Ukrainale mõeldud abipaketi heakskiitmises.
Austatud kongresmenid,
Me ajaleht kirjutab teile Eesti rahva nimel. Täname teid selle eest, et olete demokraatia majakas ning seisate vabaduse ja seadusriigi eest üle maailma. Eestil on hea meel olla teie ustav liitlane.
Rahumeelne maailmakord pole suurema löögi all kuskil mujal kui praegu Ukrainas, mida Venemaa ründab täiel jõul juba ligi kaks aastat. Ukraina vaprad sõdurid ja kogu elanikkond on oma vabaduse eest võideldes näidanud üles erakordset vaprust ja otsusekindlust. Nad ohverdavad oma parimaid sõdureid. Nad kannatavad iga päev Vene raketi- ja droonirünnakute all.
Nad ei tee seda üksnes enda nimel, nende pingutused aitavad ka teistel vabadust armastavatel rahvastel kaitsta end Vene sõjamasina eest. Peaks Ukraina selle ebavõrdse ja ebaõiglase võitluse kaotama, saab Vladimir Putini arulageda sõjamasina enesekindlus ja jõud üksnes kasvada.
Butša massimõrvadest tuhandete laste küüditamiseni oleme kogenud, missugune näeb välja Venemaa võimu alune maailm. Venemaa rõhumine on vastand kõigele sellele, mis on kallis teile, ameeriklastele, ja meile, eestlastele. Vabadust ja demokraatiat ei saa võtta enesestmõistetavana, vajaduse korral tuleb nende eest võidelda.
Samal kombel, nagu seisime pärast 11. septembri terrorirünnakuid teie ja teiste liitlastega õlg õla kõrval Afganistanis ja Iraagis, on eestlased aidanud ukrainlastel võidelda Vene metsikustega. Meie sõjavägi on andnud ulatuslikult relvi rindele ja meie inimesed oma viimased säästud põgenikele.
Ometi kerkivad horisondil tumedad pilved. Ukrainlased peavad vastu, kuid neil jääb üha enam puudu vahendeid, millega Vene hordide aina kasvavatele massidele vastu panna. Neil on vaprus ja oskused, kuid puudu jääb relvi ja laskemoona.
Me ei saa endale lubada siin kaotada. Kaalul on märksa rohkem kui ühe riigi ja rahva saatus. Me ei võitle Ukrainas millegi vähema kui meie maailmajao vabaduse ja demokraatia nimel. Meie käes on jõud, et peale jääda.
Paraku näib, et hoopis Kreml on praegu eelisseisundis. Ta on viinud kogu Venemaa majanduse sõjarežiimile. Oma püüdlustes levitada türanniat oma naabrite üle ja kaugemalegi ei näita ta üles halastust omaenda sõdurite vastu.
Globaalsest lõunast Kaug-Idani, Süva-Euroopast araabia maadeni – kogu maailm vaatab. See on demokraatia jaoks määrav hetk.
Otsustavat lahingut Ukraina pärast peetakse praegu Ameerika pinnal kongressi kodades. Ukraina ootab kümneid miljardeid dollareid, mis on eraldatud tema relvajõududele. Palun ärge laske praegu Putinil saavutada moraalset ja ka tegelikku võitu! Palun ärge hoidke raha kinni oma riigisiseste erimeelsuste pärast!
Ukrainlased suudavad selle koletise alistada, kuid mitte paljakäsi. Nad vajavad relvi. Üheskoos me võidame. Võidab vabadus.