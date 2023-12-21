LEADER | US Congress, help Ukraine fight for our common freedom!*

Nowhere else is the peaceful world order more under threat than in Ukraine, which Russia has been attacking with full force for two years now. The Ukrainian brave soldiers and the whole population have shown extraordinary courage and determination to fight for their freedom. They are sacrificing the best of their soldiers. They are suffering under daily bombardments of Russian missiles and drones.

They are doing it not only for their own sake, but their efforts also help to keep other freedom-loving people safe from the Russian military machine. Were Ukraine to lose this uneven and unfair fight, Vladimir Putin’s senseless military aggression would only gain confidence and strength.

From the massacres of Bucha to the deportation of thousands of children we have been witnessing what the world of Russian dominion looks like. Russian oppression is an antidote to everything that you Americans and we Estonians hold dear. Freedom and democracy are not to be taken for granted but should be, if necessary, fought for.

Just as we stood shoulder to shoulder with you and the allies after the terrorist attacks of 9/11 in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Estonian people have been helping the Ukrainians to defeat the Russian savagery. Our military has donated extensive weapons to the frontline and our people have given their last savings to the refugees.

However, we see dark clouds rising over the horizon. The Ukrainians are holding ground but are increasingly lacking the resources to withstand the ever-increasing masses of the Russian hordes. They have all the bravery and skills but are short of heavy weapons and ammunition.

We cannot afford to lose here. It is much more than the fate of a country and a nation at stake. In Ukraine we are fighting for nothing less than freedom of the continent and for democracy. We have all the power to prevail.