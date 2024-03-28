FACT CHECK | No, climate ministry staff do not earn €17,000 per month

Indeed, the financial information website Storybook shows that the climate ministry employs 310 people with an average gross monthly salary of €17,327. If this were true, it would be nine times the Estonian average. In fact, the data does not include entities under the ministry, such as the Environment Agency.

Statistics The post analysed in this factcheck has reached 270,000 Facebook users in four days. It has been shared more than 1,800 times, commented on more than 70 times and received more than 300 reactions.

The EKRE’s „Uued Uudised“ portal also wrote on the same topic, calling the climate ministry „a ministry of ministries, where both money and people are currently being concentrated.“ „Greenwashing is going on, the money is flowing, but the teachers are only getting a pinch of it,“ it added.

Facts The data comes from Storybook’s information register, which also describes how the system interprets the raw data - the average earnings calculated are estimates, generated by the algorithm.

Open data from the Ministry of Climate includes labor costs of the ministry’s sub-departments, such as the Department of Transport. This means that there are actually more employees and the real average wage is lower.

The salaries of Estonian officials are publicly available. The highest salary a civil servant in a public administration can receive, according to the latest data, is just under €8,500 per month.

As visible in the screenshot of the factchecked post and in the link that accompanies it, the alleged average salary is taken from the Score Storybook (SSB) information register page. The SSB has also explained on its website how the averages are calculated and why they are not accurate. The page states :

Since the number of employees is the number of persons who worked on the last day of the quarter, and the amount of labor taxes paid is the amount paid on a cash basis during the quarter, it can be unambiguously (reasonably) inferred that the calculated average earnings are an estimate, because the number of employees and the labor taxes paid during the quarter are not always exactly comparable to one another in the company’s own real-time accounts.

For the same reason, the salaries of the Ministry of Climate are exorbitant - the labor taxes are reported in full, but the number of employees used in the automatic calculation is lower than the reality.