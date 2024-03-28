FACT CHECK | European Union has no plans to ban the repair of old cars

A similar text was published on Targo Pärnamets’ blog. Both articles have been translated from the website „The Exposé“. It is a British conspiracy theory and misinformation website set up in 2020, and whose claims have been refuted by „Faktikontroll“ before.

Facts The European Commission’s proposed legislation does not plan to ban the repair of old cars. Contrary to what is claimed, one of the aims of the draft is to facilitate the repair and re-use of cars.

The proposal states that „end-of-life vehicles“, i.e. cars that can no longer be repaired, will in the future have to be taken to a special treatment facility for disposal. The proposal sets out precise criteria for assessing whether it is still possible and reasonable to repair a car.

At no point in the Commission’s draft legislation or in the explanatory texts is there any mention of „cars more than 15 years old“ or of a ban on repairing cars of any age.

In July 2023, the European Commission put forward a proposal to better regulate the design, production, and end-of-life treatment of vehicles. The proposal aims to “prevent and limit waste from end-of-life vehicles and their components, and improve the environmental performance of all economic operators involved in the life-cycle of vehicles”. The proposed regulation should create “a modern set of rules to improve the quality of end-of-life treatment, incentivize reuse, and make the most efficient use of precious resources”.

The full text of the draft legislation on end-of-life vehicles proposed by the Commission can be found here , with explanatory texts here and here . The proposed draft is intended to replace two existing Directives: end-of-life vehicles and the type-approval of motor vehicles with regard to their reusability, recyclability, and recoverability.

Cars that can no longer be repaired, i.e. are declared unfit for repair, will have to be taken to a special treatment facility and disposed of. This should reduce the amount of scrap left in the countryside or in garages, for example, as well as the leakage of hazardous substances and the waste of valuable resources. The aim is to reuse as many materials as possible and to recycle hazardous waste sustainably. The proposed regulation includes detailed criteria for authorities to decide whether a broken car is still repairable or should be declared as an “end-of-life vehicle”.