FACT CHECK | The Polish Prime Minister did not announce the mobilization of 200 000 men. Polish newspaper was hit by cyber attack to spread false information

„If this is true, one can assume that the Baltic countries are following a similar plan. Perhaps if there are soldiers/reservists in your family, think carefully if you are prepared for this. And act accordingly. It’s probably no coincidence that Herem will resign at the end of June. He probably doesn’t want to go to Ukraine / be the one who will send our men to Ukraine,“ the post continued.

Facts On Friday, May 31, the Polish Press Agency’s (PAP) website published two „news items“ alleging that Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk had announced the mobilization of 200 000 men to be sent to Ukraine.

This was a cyber-attack against the Polish Press Agency. The agency quickly took down both fake news stories and issued a statement. The false information was also refuted by the Polish government.

Senior officials, including Prime Minister Donald Tusk, blame Russia for the cyber attack.

The fake news first appeared on the Polish Press Agency’s website at around 14:00 on Friday 31 May. The fake news was then taken down, but reappeared on the agency’s front page within half an hour, after which it was permanently removed.

The fake news article started like this: „On July 1st, 2024, a partial military mobilization will be declared in Poland. Two hundred thousand Polish citizens, ex-military and ordinary civilians, will be called up for compulsory military service. All those mobilized will be sent to Ukraine.“

Fifteen minutes after the publication of the fake news, the agency issued a statement refuting the information about the alleged mobilization and announcing that it had been hit by a cyber attack.

„Today (Friday, May 31, 2024), the Polish Press Agency was hit by a cyber-attack, which resulted in the publication of two false reports by PAP Daily Information Service about an alleged mobilization in Poland. PAP was not the source of this information. The news was not produced by the agency, it was not written or posted by PAP employees; it was immediately withdrawn and taken down from the website,“ PAP representatives said.

The Polish authorities reacted to the fake news and cyber attack the same day.

„The alleged PAP news story about mobilization is not true. The [security] services are clarifying the case,“ the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Jan Grabiec, wrote on X.