FACT CHECK | Did Samsung drop their advertising at the Olympics after the opening ceremony? Of course not

The article attributes a number of quotes to Samsung, the main message of which is the excessive politicisation of the Olympics. In addition, it quotes an IOC representative, who wishes to remain anonymous. The alleged IOC representative claims that Samsung’s decision is a major blow to the Games.

The article concludes by claiming that Samsung now intends to use its advertising budget to support events that are more in line with its core values and which value traditional sporting performance.

Screenshots from the article have been posted dozens of times by various Facebook users, at least one of which has been shared more than 15 thousand times.

Facts Samsung is to continue as Olympic partner until at least 2028

Article was published on a site that produces fake news, satire and parody

Samsung to continue as Olympic partner

Samsung has not made any official press release announcing dropping out of advertising at the Olympics. Samsung has been a sponsor of the Olympics since 1988 and an official partner since 1998. The global partnership in force today will continue through to 2028 .

Contrary to the claims by Esspots, in recent days, Samsung has made a number of press releases showing its continued close cooperation with the Olympic Games. For example, on the 28th of July a story from Samsung’s Newsroom reads: „Samsung Brings Fans Closer to Athletes Than Ever for Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony “ .The next day another story was published by Samsung drawing attention to medalists sharing their wins on a Samsung phone . Samsung’s official social media channels also show their strong presence at the Olympics.

The article is false

There is a disclaimer under the article, where the author states that they write satirical pieces. Similar disclaimer is on the site’s „About us“ page, where it’s written that Esspots is a team of writers and editors „dedicated to bringing you the latest and greatest fake news and absurdity,“ and that on the Essepots page you can expect to find all sorts of hilarious stories and parodies about US politics, culture, and society.