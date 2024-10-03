FACT CHECK | „Manifestations of fascism“? No, Oleg Bessedin was sent away from the drone rally for breaking the Defence League rules

He also claimed to have noticed that Finnish and Estonian journalists were filming freely. Bessedin went on to describe how he spoke with people at the event in Russian and discreetly took photos with his phone. According to him, another person in uniform approached and said, „Russians have no place here,“ before escorting Bessedin and another individual out of the event.

Bessedin expressed his outrage, writing: „What was that? We have lived in Estonia together for 34 years as Russians and Estonians. Where does this hatred against Russian speakers come from? [...] Are people now judged based on the language they speak?“

In the comments, Bessedin further pushed the narrative that he was removed from the event due to his language and the organizers’ alleged hostility toward Russian speakers. „What happened to me today – I couldn’t stay silent. This is a manifestation of fascism. Today they asked me to leave the event, and tomorrow they might put you up against a wall,“ he commented.

According to Facebook data, Bessedin’s post has been shared 79 times.

Facts Oleg Bessedin, representing the TVN channel at the drone rally on August 3, attended the event without the required accreditation. In other words, he did not have official permission to film and was subsequently asked to leave.

The Männiku shooting range, where the event took place, is part of the Defence League territory and is not a public area. According to the Defence League, Bessedin violated event regulations by filming restricted areas and objects.

This is not a „manifestation of fascism,“ but rather the enforcement of the Defence League’s rules, which apply equally to everyone.

„Bessedin’s post is only true in that he was indeed removed by the organizers of the drone competition from the territory of the Defence League, which is not a public space,“ commented Neeme Brus, a specialist in the Strategic Communications Department of the Defence League, to Faktikontroll.

The drone rally held on August 3 took place at the Männiku shooting range, which is under the jurisdiction of the Defence League and not open to the public . To cover events on Defence League premises, media representatives must obtain accreditation, meaning they need official permission from the organizers.

„Defence Forces and Defence League facilities are restricted areas where journalists must announce their visit in advance and are required to move with an escort and under the supervision of a press officer. These protocols are standard in all democratic armies and align with NATO regulations,“ Brus explained.