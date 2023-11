FAKTIKONTROLL | Kaja Kallasega tehtud petukõnele keerati veel üks vint peale. Tegelikult ei öelnud ta kordagi, et ukrainlastele „ei saa tõtt rääkida“

Küsimus: „I agree with you absolutely, but the problem is we see on reality now. And we see on my side, that there not successful counteroffensive as we expected. With such methods and such equipment. And I see that there is long term period until the war finishes. So we need to understand where is the line when we could sit on the table and start negotiations. So I see on reality, I don’t see on.. How it should be, I see how it goes.“

Kallase vastus: „No I understand your point and [LÕIGE] It is true, I mean, I also would like to see all the countries acting faster. I mean we helped Ukraine already before the war started because we noticed it’s probably going to start. Now nevertheless, all the countries are giving the long-range weapons and the planes as well. We don’t have the F-16s, it’s Denmark and they are giving them. If we had them, we would give them as well. So I think that we are not getting tired and [LÕIGE] You can say that this war started in 2014 so this year is going to be 10 years already. And with Afghanistan, they said that OK, we can’t break the will of these people [LÕIGE] And if we put the pressure on them and show that they can’t win [LÕIGE] So that is my point that if we try to focus on really the truce right now, then we actually have much longer war and nobody wants that. It’s not in the interest of Africa, it’s not in the interest of Europe.“