The portal then goes on to explain at length and in detail the alleged illegal experiments and describes the "documents" proving it.

"It is shocking to learn that the Ukrainian government colluded in this practice and allowed its citizens to fall victim to such abuse by foreign agents. [...] Indeed, territorial liberation by Russian military force was the only way to prevent these brutal acts from continuing," the article concludes.

The article on “Eesti Eest!” has been adapted from the InfoBRICS website and written by Lucas Leiroz. According to the portal, he is a journalist, a researcher at the centre for geostrategic studies and a geopolitical consultant.

In fact, Leiroz is a columnist for InfoBRICS and co-author of Russia's state propaganda outlets, including Russia Today and Sputnik.

InfoBRICS is part of the InfoRos agency, which is subject to sanctions in Europe and numerous other countries. InfoRos is closely linked to Russian military intelligence (GRU) and has created more than 270 similar (backup) websites. Through these sites, InfoRos spreads Russian propaganda and supports Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Facts There is no evidence of illegal biomedical activities in Mariupol or in Ukraine more widely.

All the alleged evidence and documents come from Russian propaganda channels.

This is a Kremlin strategic narrative and conspiracy theory as if the US has secret military bioweapons in Ukraine.

The portal „Eesti Eest!“ justifies Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and spreads the Kremlin’s strategic narrative.

As early as February 27, 2024, three days after the start of full-scale war, Russian officials and the media claimed that the US had "filled Ukraine with bio-laboratories, which were very likely used to study methods of destroying the Russian people at the genetic level".

Similar allegations and conspiracy theories about Ukraine have been repeatedly spread by Russia. Faktikontroll wrote nearly two years ago already that Ukraine's bio-labs are for research on living organisms, not for the production of bioweapons.