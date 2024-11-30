FACT CHECK | Popular video does not show real abortion, but a clip from an anti-abortion film

„The day will come when the civilised world will look at those who supported abortion with the same astonishment and disgust as we look at those who supported slavery, against the arguments for its abolition,“ Paimla added.

Faktikontroll has previously refuted Paimla’s claims.

The video went viral on 14 November, mainly on X and TikTok, where it has garnered thousands of views and shares.

Facts The video is not a documentary or authentic; it originates from the anti-abortion film „Unplanned“, released in the United States in 2019.

Specialists in fetal medicine at the Women’s Clinic of Tartu University Hospital confirm that the events depicted in the video are not possible in real life.

The fetal extraction method shown in the video is not used in pregnancy teminations in Estonia.

In Estonia, pregnancies can only be terminated with the woman’s consent if they are less than 12 weeks old . For medical reasons, a pregnancy can be terminated up to 21 weeks and 6 days.

The widely shared video clip comes from a film based on a novel by anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson. The specific scene, starting around the fifth minute, depicts the abortion procedure of a 13-week-old fetus and the emotional reaction of the clinic director. The film, however, is not a documentary.

The author tells the story of her journey from an employee of Planned Parenthood clinic, providing sexual and reproductive health services, to an anti-abortion activist. Johnson explaines her change of heart occurred after witnessing a 13-week-old fetus „fighting for life“ during an abortion.

The ultrasound video circulating on social media is not real; it is a visual effect created for the film.

Experts in fetal medicine from the Women’s Clinic at Tartu University Hospital have highlighted inaccuracies in the video.

„The most obvious difference is the lack of a visible fetal heartbeat. If the fetus is shown moving so clearly, the heartbeat would also be easily seen. Only a fetus whose heart is beating can exhibit movement,“ explained Kristiina Rull, head of the Women’s Clinic at the Tartu University Hospital and professor of obstetrics, gynecology and genetics.

Secondly, Rull explained, the abortion process shown in the video is far from reality.

„During pregnancy, the cervix is ​​closed, and the cervical canal is only 3-5 mm permeable. At the 13th week of pregnancy, the diameter of the fetal head is at least 2.5 cm. To extract the fetus through the cervical canal, the cervix must be opened in advance using special instruments.