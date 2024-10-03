FACT CHECK | Portal Known for Spreading Kremlin Narratives Makes False Claims About NATO. This information about purported new tasks of NATO is false

The portal posted a screenshot of a document from the Finnish Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, along with an Estonian translation, and used it to craft an article titled „BREAKING! Social media leaks information about NATO’s new assignments!“ The article was shared on Facebook by Ülle Pukk , a prominent member of the Koos party.

Facts The shared screenshot is from a January 2023 memorandum issued by the Finnish Ministry of Social Affairs and Health

The memorandum does not mention or assign any new tasks to NATO

The Eesti Eest! portal, previously identified in 13 instances of spreading misinformation by Faktikontoll, is run by former EKRE member Mike Calamus and often positions itself as a „free speech“ platform.

The document used in the portal’s article is a request for opinions on potential amendments to Finland’s Infectious Disease Act. It covers various topics related to health preparedness and seeks public input for possible future legislative changes.

The section of the document cited by Eesti Eest! comes from Chapter 5, titled Finland and NATO Membership. This chapter highlights NATO’s significance to Finland since the outbreak of the Ukraine war and describes Finland’s cooperation with NATO’s Civilian Readiness Commission, which dates back to 1990 and includes biannual medical meetings.

The paragraph misrepresented by Eesti Eest! discusses Finland’s healthcare responsibilities as a NATO member. It underscores the need for Finland to develop its capacity to both provide and receive assistance. While NATO membership does not necessitate changes to Finland’s infectious disease legislation, the document suggests that updating the legislation could enable quicker responses during health crises.

Verdict: false. The shared content is from a Finnish Ministry of Social Affairs and Health memorandum discussing potential legislative amendments. The document does not indicate any new NATO assignments or tasks.