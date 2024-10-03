FACT CHECK | Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has not recommended punishing the relatives of military evaders. Another fake Russian document is spreading

On September 2, Facebook user Indrek Pähnapuu claimed, „Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has supposedly drawn up a list of recommendations, proposing that not only military deserters but also their close relatives be punished... yes, you read that correctly.“

The post goes on to list the alleged sanctions: „These include applying the same measures to the deserter’s relatives, such as property confiscation, fines, bans on vehicle use, restrictions on banking and payment systems, limitations on communication services, and the removal of various state benefits, including disability allowances and other social aid.“

Pähnapuu concludes his post with a striking statement: „If you flee conscription and don’t return to Ukraine from Europe, we’ll cut off your grandmother’s pension, leaving her to starve and become homeless. The Ukrainian people have been held hostage for a long time, and the deeper this goes, the more evident it becomes.

At least nine users have shared similar posts on Facebook, and the website Eesti Eest! has also published an article containing the same content.

According to Facebook, the posts have been shared at least 146 times in total.

Facts Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has not advised ministers to amend the mobilization law to punish the relatives of military service evaders.

The letter allegedly written by Shmyhal is a forgery produced by Russian propaganda agencies. One clear indication of this is the use of the Russian letter „Э,“ which does not exist in the Ukrainian alphabet. Additionally, the Prime Minister’s signature has been falsified.

The Ukrainian government has confirmed that no such letter exists.

The alleged letter cannot be found in the document registers of the Ukrainian government or parliament, nor is it available on their official websites . Furthermore, no reputable Ukrainian or international media outlets have reported on this document. There are also no references to the letter or its contents on the social media channels of Shmyhal or other government officials.

Evidence of Forgery

The letter purportedly sent by Shmyhal, requesting a revision of the mobilization law, is a fabricated document from Russian propaganda sources.

The forgery is evident due to the use of the letter „Э,“ which exists in the Russian alphabet but not in Ukrainian.